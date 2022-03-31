New Renderings Released for ELCR Dam and Bridge

These renderings of the East Locust Creek Reservoir and Dam were produced by Olsson Associates, which are the lead engineers for the dam and spillway. Olsson and Associates are also under contract with MoDOT for the Mid-lake crossing bridges. These pictures are “renderings” of what the project could look like. According to the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, they should be a relatively close representation of what we will see when the project is complete. Submitted by Ellen Hodge