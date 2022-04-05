Shelbina Teen Ejected from Vehicle, Later Arrested

MSHP Report

Nineteen-year-old Joseph D. Buzzard, Shelbina, received serious injuries after being involved in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 2:50 a.m. on Route N three miles north of Lentner in Shelby County.

The crash report states Buzzard was southbound, in a 2014 Ram 1500 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected.

Buzzard was transported by Salt River Ambulance to the helipad in Clarence then flown by Staff for Life to University Hospital in Columbia.

Buzzard was not wearing a seatbelt. The Ram was totaled and was not insured.

According to the MSHP arrest report, Buzzard was arrested at 4:28 a.m. and charged with DWI – 1st offense, careless and imprudent driving and no insurance. He was later released.

The MSHP was assisted by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbina Fire Protection District and Salt River Ambulance.