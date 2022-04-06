Clark County Municipal Election Results 4-5-22

876 of Clark County’s 4753 registered voters cast their ballots in the Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 6.

The Use Tax proposition on internet purchases passed 457-399.

Voters elected Mark Plenge and Zach Nixon to the Clark County R-1 School Board. Plenge received 558 votes, and Nixon got 418 votes. Deana Ball received 344 votes, and Tim Davis got 285. There were also three write in votes

In Kahoka’s West Ward, Larry Young defeated Corey Anderson 138-61, with one write-in.

In the East Ward, John Gaus was elected with 66 votes, topping April Blomgren, who received 36 votes. Jerry Malone was elected to a one-year term with 87 votes. There was one write in.

