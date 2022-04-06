Shelby County Election Results

By Marlana Smith

Of Shelby County’s 4,326 registered voters, 663 (15.33%) cast their ballots in the Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2022.

The City of Clarence had two propositions on its ballot. Proposition No. 1 asked Shall the City of Clarence, Missouri, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election. The Proposition failed with a vote of 66-56.

The No. 2 proposition for Clarence asked Shall there be a thirty cent ($.30) increase in the tax levy on one hundred dollars valuation for general municipal purposes for four (4) years in the City of Clarence. The Proposition failed with a vote of 87-36.

The City of Hunnewell also had a question. Shall the City of Hunnewell, be authorized to forego annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election. The question passed 14-10.

Voters in the City of Shelbyville were asked Shall the City of Shelbyville renew the thirty ($0.30) tax levy increase, per one hundred dollars ($100.00) assessed valuation, for general municipal purposes, for the four-year period in the City of Shelbyville, Missouri. The question passed 44-11.

City Offices

Jon R. Miles (40), Bill Reitz (38) and Helen Farran (32) were elected as Village of Bethel Trustees. John A. Malcarne and Mike Crane each received 11 votes.

There was a total of 96 votes cast for the Clarence Mayor. Dorothy Lanpher was voted in with 55 votes. Jackie Blackford received 49 write-in votes.

Two aldermen at Large were elected for two-year terms in the City of Clarence. Dennis Williams (91) and Myrna Carothers (67) were voted in. Melissa Ellyson received 46 votes.

There was a total of 23 votes cast in the Hunnewell Mayor’s race. Carl Bastian received all 23. Alisha Hill was also on the ballot.

Two aldermen were at Large were elected for two-year terms in the City of Hunnewell. Vonda E. Trivette (15) and Thomas L. Mayes (14) were voted in. Jason Leake received 12 votes and Terence Burke had six.

Three trustees for Leonard were elected by write-in. Andrew Bichsel and Jamie McWilliams each received nine votes and Shawn McEwen received eight. Kevin Lockhard, Denton Bichsel and Brenda Rogers each received one vote.

Al Dimmitt was re-elected Shelbina Mayor with 190 votes. Shelbina City Marshal Jeff Brown was re-elected with 192 votes.

Alan Denham was elected with 101 votes for Shelbina Alderman East Ward. Chad Wharton was elected with 89 votes for Shelbina Alderman West Ward.

Michael Vanskike was re-elected Shelbyville Mayor with 44 votes. There were two write-ins.

Bobby Gene Boyles received two write-ins for Shelbyville South Ward Alderman.

Robert Southers was re-elected as Shelbyville North Ward Alderman with 15 votes.

Schools

Stewart Hatcher (377) and Scott Gough (308) were elected to the Shelby County R-IV District Board Members, for a three-year term. Wade West received 214 votes.

Candidates for the Monroe City R-I Board of Education received the following votes from Shelby County citizens. Roger Pennewell (16), Brad Williams (12) and Marvin V. Robinson (6).

Voters elected two members for Shelbina Fire Protection District by write-in. Pat Greenwell (45) and Joe Jurado (42) were elected.

No votes were cast from Shelby County voters for Atlanta C-3 or Marion County R-II Boards.

The link below is documents of the election results:

Shelby County, MO – UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – April 5, 2022 General; Municipal Election