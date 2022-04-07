MSHP Dive Team, MDC Search for “Hidden Evidence” at Elmwood Lake

By Echo Menges

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is being tight lipped about what lead the patrol’s Dive Team to conduct a search at Elmwood Lake on Monday, April 4, 2022.

According to MSHP Troop B spokesperson Corporal Justin Dunn, the search was conducted as a follow-up on information the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control received that there could be “hidden evidence” in the lake.

Further information about the nature of the investigation or any details about it have not been released.

“There is not a threat or danger to the community,” MSHP Cpl. Justin Dunn said in a statement released to the The Milan Standard. “This is an active investigation and further information cannot be release at this time.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation assisted with the search, which began just after 10:00 a.m. and lasted until the late afternoon.

Local law enforcement closed the road to the lake during the search effectively keeping the public away from the area.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s DDCC is the acting investigation agency in this investigation,” said Dunn. “Nothing was located. No further searches are planned.”