Memphis First Christian Church Breaks Ground For New Activity Center

The Memphis First Christian Church held a groundbreaking service on April 10th for a new Activity Center which will be used to serve the Church and the Memphis community. The Center will have a large fellowship hall, kitchen, and bathrooms and will connect to the lower level of the church building.

Fred Clapp, chairman of the Board of Elders, shared opening remarks. Pastor Jack Sumption, Elders Fred Clapp, Joe Miller, Ronnie Miller, and Warren Miller, Deacons Mike Aylward, Randy Harrison, Tom Owings, Lee Parrish, and general contractor Joel Kapfer turned the first sod in the traditional ceremony. The actual shovel used during the groundbreaking was colored gold and will be displayed in the church building. The backhoe was on the site in preparation for construction which will begin, hopefully, in the next few weeks pending weather and permits.

Pastor Sumption shared building plan details with those in attendance. It is the goal to complete the Activity Center construction in the fall of 2022.

MariLynn DeGroot played the guitar and accompanied the crowd which sang “The Solid Rock”. Mike Aylward, chairman of the Deacons, closed the service with prayer.