Narcotics Stolen from Nursing Home Facility

By Marlana Smith

A Monroe County woman has been charged with three counts of stealing. Thirty-two-year-old, Jennifer L. Painter, of Paris, was arrested Saturday, April 2, 2022.

According to Shelbina City Marshal Jeff Brown, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Shelbina Police Department was notified of an incident(s) involving theft of narcotics from Salt River Community Care, a nursing home facility, located at 142 Shelby Plaza Road in Shelbina.

According to the probable cause statement, Painter admitted to stealing narcotics from the SRCC on three different occasions beginning in February.

Painter is facing three counts of Stealing – Controlled Substance/Meth Manufacturing Material, Class D Felony, in case No. 22SB-CR00066 filed Thursday, April 7, by Shelby County Prosecutor Jordan Force.

Painter was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was processed but released on an O.R. bond with conditions.

Painter is scheduled to appear in court Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. in front of Shelby County Associate Circuit Court Judge Mike Greenwell.

This story was written using information from court documents, which is one-sided. Jennifer Painter is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.