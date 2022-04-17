Truman State Mourns Loss of Track & Field/Cross Country Head Coach Tim Schwegler

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Tim Schwegler , the Head Cross Country and Track & Field Coach at Truman State University, passed away on Thursday surrounded by family.

Schwegler graduated from Truman State in 1980 where he served as captain of the Bulldog Cross Country team and was a member of the Track team. After graduation, he worked at Kirksville High School as the Boys Cross Country/Track & Field coach. He led the Tigers to three district titles, two North Central Missouri Conference championships and had three top ten state finishes.

He returned to Truman to complete his master’s degree and served as a volunteer assistant for the women’s Cross Country/Track & Field squads.

Following his master’s degree completion, Schwegler was named the head coach at Highland (Kan.) Community College where he built a top-20 NJCAA Track and Field/Cross Country program. He coached 106 athletic all-Americans and 192 academic all-Americans during his tenure at Highland. The Scotties won eight Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships and were named the NJCAA Top Academic Team of the Year nine times. He was the 1999 NJCAA Men’s Track Coach of the Year and the 2004 NJCAA Region VI Women’s Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Highland Hall of Fame.

Schwegler returned to Truman and the Kirksville community in 2006 to serve as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs and was later elevated in 2013 to the head coaching position. During that time period, he has helped produce 25 conference champions, six NCAA Division II all-Americans, one National Champion, numerous USTFCCCA All-Academic scholars and teams, nine CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and new school records in 15 different events.

He is survived by his wife Nancy and two sons, Matt and Sam.

Funeral arrangements will be provided by the family and attached to this story when they become available.