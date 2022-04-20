Keokuk Man Arrested After Pursuit

On Saturday April 9, 2022 at 2148 hours, Jerry Myer Caviness of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested by members of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that started in Lee County, Iowa, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Caviness who had outstanding felony warrants in Clark County, Missouri and Lee County, Iowa was arrested approximately four miles North of Kahoka on Highway 81 in Clark County following the pursuit.

Caviness was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he is currently being held on the outstanding warrants and new charges.

On April 11, 2022, three additional felony warrants were issued by the 1st Judicial Circuit Court of Clark County, Missouri and served on Caviness.

1. Caviness was formally charged with resisting arrest for a felony (E felony) and escape from custody while being arrested for felony (E felony), and bond is set at $50,000 cash only. The offense date is December 23, 2021.

2. Caviness was formally charged with tampering with a motor vehicle 1st degree D felony and bond is set at $15,000 cash only. The offense date is March 9, 2022.

3. Caviness was formally charged with assault 2nd degree-special victim (B felony), possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine (D felony), resisting arrest by fleeing-creating a substantial risk of serious/death to any person (E felony), operating a motor vehicle on highway without a valid license 2nd offense (A misdemeanor), Fail to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red and blue lights (A misdemeanor), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia-prior drug offense (A misdemeanor), exceeded posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour or more (B misdemeanor), operated a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner (B misdemeanor), and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width causing an immediate threat of accident (B misdemeanor), and bond is set at $75,000 cash only. The offense date is April 9, 2022.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.