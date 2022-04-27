Clark County FFA Knowledge Team Wins State Competition

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 22, 2022 – The Clark County FFA Chapter won the FFA knowledge career development event at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention. There were 53 teams in the competition.

The team members include Harrison Parker, Meghan Walker, Braydon Thompson and Aiden Pienge. Parker placed second, Walker placed fifth, Thompson placed 19th and Pienge placed 137th out of 107 participants. The Clark County FFA advisors are Mark Lemmon and Dan Oilar.

The knowledge teams spend numerous hours studying for the 100-question test covering FFA history and information on the National FFA Organization.

Sponsored by the Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Department, this contest is one of many ways the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage students in learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.