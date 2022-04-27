Steve Martin Comedy “Meteor Shower” To Be Presented By Great River Players

Wild and crazy characters?

Check.

Clever wordplay?

Check.

Absurd situations?

Check.

It must be a Steven Martin comedy.

Great River Players will continue their 42nd season of bringing quality, live theater to the tri-state area with Steve Martin’s chaotic comedy, “Meteor Shower”. Written by the famed actor, comedian, playwright, musician and producer, this tumultuous play brings two married couples together to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower.

‘Meteor Shower’ will have five performances at Great River Players, 17 South 6th St., Keokuk Iowa, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 through May 1, and again May 6 and 7. Showtimes are 7:30pm on April 29 and 30, and 2:00pm on May 1, and 7:30pm on May 6, and 2:00pm on May 7.

Set in their Ojai, California, home on a warm evening in 1993, Corky (Chantel Hawkins) and Norm (Ben Moser) confront challenges to married life by studying self-help books and honoring each other’s feelings. Enter Gerald (Tim Snyder), a boorish, know-it-all acquaintance of Norm’s, and his wife, Laura (Anne Pietscher), who visit Corky and Norm to witness the celestial event.

“The play has been described as ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe’ meets ‘Twilight Zone’,” said director Sue Scott, who last directed GRP’s production of ‘Calendar Girls’ in 2018.

As the stars come out and meteors streak across the heavens, both couples learn more about each other, and themselves, in surprising ways. Classic Steve Martin zaniness sends the actors whooshing from one off the wall scene into another, towards the explosive climax.

“It’s been a joy to work with such dedicated actors during the rehearsal process,” said Scott. “But not all the hard work and magic takes place on the stage. My stellar production crew really shines.”

Tickets to “Meteor Shower” are available by calling Great River Players at 319-795-5355 or at the box office prior to the show. Tickets are $15, and student matinee admission is $5.00.

The play is rated PG- 17 for adult situations and language.