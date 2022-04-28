Eitel Named Area Star Farmer at 94th MO FFA Convention

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 22, 2022 -The Missouri FFA Association recognized Blake Austin Eitel of the Milan FFA Chapter as the Area 3 Star Farmer at the 94th Missouri FFA Convention. His parents are Paul and Deanna Eitel. His advisors are Jarred Sayre and Allyson Buckallew.

Area Star Farmers are chosen based upon outstanding production agriculture in the student’s supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 3 includes 24 chapters in the Northeast District.

Eitel’s supervised agricultural experience includes diversified livestock production placement and entrepreneurship. He raises livestock and works on his family farm, Eitel Acres. He helps with the farm’s success by assisting in forage crop production and helping to raise beef, sheep, goats and training horses. Eitel’s workload on the farm includes performing vaccinations, castrations and pasture rotations.

Eitel served as chapter president, vice president and Area 3 vice president. At state, he placed as a Group I Individual in the livestock evaluation career development event. Eitel has participated in horse evaluation and poultry career development events. He was the winner of the area diversified livestock production proficiency. Eitel has also competed in ranch horse shows at the national level.

In addition to FFA, Eitel served as class vice president and president of the Green Hills 4-H Club. He participated in football and was selected as team captain.

After graduating high school, Eitel plans include attending North Central Missouri College, Trenton, to study applied science in agriculture and natural resources. Eitel said his goal is to take over his family’s business of owning the North Missouri Livestock Auction.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.