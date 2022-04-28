Green City R-1 School Announces Staffing Changes

By: David Sharp

Citing health reasons, Green City head boys’ basketball coach and Athletic Director Donnie Fields has announced his retirement from teaching and coaching. Donnie Fields has led Green City to three consecutive Boys District boys’ basketball championships.

“It seemed like it was time,” Donnie Fields told the Milan Standard. “I didn’t want to get in the middle of things next season and have something come up and effect the boys. The main thing is taking care of them.”

Green City will return four boys basketball starters next year. The Gophers will graduate All District and conference MVP guard Laydon Fields at the close of this school year.

“I think I am even going to retire from the teaching side if everything goes through. I’m just going to drive a school bus next year,” Donnie Fields said. Donnie Fields told the Milan Standard he has taught for 24 years and coached varsity basketball for 16 years. He coached baseball for nine years and junior high basketball for 19 years.

“I coached track five or six years. I have coached academic bowl. I’ve coached just about everything,” Fields said. “It’s been a good time. We have had a great group of kids. Since I have been head coach here, we have only had two losing seasons.”

“The first year I coached here we won two games. The kids have really turned around. I hope I had something to do with that,” Donnie Fields said. “The tradition is great now here. There are some good kids going through here. I am proud of the work they have put in here.

“If you can get kids motivated and put the extra work in, you win a lot of games,” Coach Fields saids.

Donnie Fields told the Milan Standard that Green City alumni Matt Ayers will coach boy’s basketball at Green City next season. Ayers played for the Gophers in the mid 2000’s and operates an agricultural operation in the area.

Athletic Director Donnie Fields announced current Gopher baseball coach Dale Whitacre will take over as Athletic Director effective for the 2022-23 school year.

Coach Fields also announced that current Lady Gopher head coach Cody Moore will move to Brashear and will take over the Principal position. Moore replaces Christy Grissom who resigned the Brashear Principal job effective at the end of this school year.

Christy Grissom confirmed her resignation to the Edina Sentinel. Mrs. Grissom is finishing her 21st year at Brashear. When asked her future plans, Christy Grissom said “I’m not sure what I am going to do yet.”

Cody Moore was also head varsity girls’ basketball coach at Green City.

The Green City district further announced the hiring of former Knox County three sport standout Nick Edwards as a Junior High basketball and Track Coach. Nick Edwards will also assume the PE teaching job vacated by the retirement of Donnie Fields.

Green City has not announced hiring a new Varsity Girls basketball coach to NEMOnews Media Group as of this writing.