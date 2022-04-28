Milan Chamber of Commerce Welcomes NEMR Fiber Internet

Submitted by Haley Weter

The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) and NEMR conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, April 15, 2022, to celebrate and welcome NEMR bringing fiber internet to Milan.

“NEMR is excited to bring fiber optic internet to our Milan friends,” said Jennifer Chrisman of NEMR. “Fiber optic internet is capable of extremely fast speeds. Today’s homes and businesses are requiring faster speeds than wireless networks, satellite, or the copper cables can provide. Having fiber optic internet in the City of Milan benefits not only the residents but today’s businesses and provides the ability to bring even more businesses to the city in the future.”

“NEMR is grateful for all the support in bringing Fiber-To- The- Home to Milan. We are excited to service the people of Milan with high-speed, high quality internet service,” said Michele Gillespie, CEO of NEMR.

NEMR is scheduling installations now and urges anyone interested to sign up online at www.nemr. net or call toll free: 1-833-NEMRNOW (1- 833-636-7669).