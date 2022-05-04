Multiple Resurfacing Projects Scheduled to Begin in Northeast District

HANNIBAL – Drivers will begin to see a lot of activity in Missouri Department of Transportation’s Northeast District as preparations begin for multiple resurfacing projects.

Temporary traffic impacts can be expected, beginning the week of May 9, as work begins on 12 miles of Clark County Route H, from Missouri Route 81 to U.S. Route 61.

The $2,493,120 contract, awarded last year to Magruder Paving, LLC, includes two additional projects at the following locations:

• Scotland County Route B – resurfacing from U.S. Route 61 to the Iowa State line. The length of the improvement is 13.96 miles. (Scheduled May 24 through early June).

• Lewis County Route A – resurfacing from Route E to Missouri Route 16 in Monticello. The length of the improvement is 9.8 miles (Scheduled June 3 through mid-June)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day at the location where crews are actively working. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

For the safety of the crews and the traveling public, drivers are reminded to be attentive in work zones and put down your cell phones to eliminate distractions. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel.

All projects included in the contract are tentatively scheduled to be complete by the end of June. Work being performed by W.L. Miller Company and is weather dependent with schedules subject to change.

Be in the know before you go! All work zones are online at www. modot.org/northeast, and you can receive the latest news about road work in your area by signing up for e-updates, receiving emails or text messages about road work that’s happening on the roads, projects or counties you want!