Dodson Named New Milan High School Principal

Submitted by Dr. Ben Yocom, Superintendent

MILAN, MO – On Thursday, April 21, 2022 the Milan C-2 Board of Education hired Brooke

Dodson to serve as the Milan High School Principal.

Dodson will begin official duties on August 1, 2022.

Dodson is a 2006 graduate of Milan High School. Upon completion of college Dodson returned to the Milan C-2 district as a mathematics teacher and coach. She became the district’s Instructional Technology Director in 2018.

Through her leadership, the district has transitioned to a full one to one platform. Each student has access to an electronic device. Dodson is also credited for the upgrade of technological infrastructure, the addition of MakerSpace options, addressing the virtual education needs during the pandemic, and more.

Since 2015, Dodson has also instructed the dual credit for math students in partnership with Central Methodist University (CMU).

Dodson holds degrees from CMU including a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a Master’s degree in mathematics, and a Specialist’s degree in educational administration from William Woods University.

Dodson is a respected educational leader.

“Mrs. Dodson has been a vital part of the district’s leadership for the last four years and will continue to assist the school in moving towards excellence. Her leadership has been absolutely paramount regarding our past successes,” said Milan C-2 Superintendent Dr. Ben Yocom.

“Brooke will be a great asset to MHS. She bleeds Wildcat green and yellow! Her dedication, commitment and overall tenacity will serve her and the school well,” said Elementary Principal Ashley Pauley.

Dodson’s spouse, Nathan, is also an educator at Milan C-2 schools. They have two children, Channing, 5, and Chyles, 6 months.

Please join the entire MC-2 School District in welcoming Brooke Dodson to the new role of Milan High School Principal!