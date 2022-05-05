Liberty Utilities Company Gives Locally to Feed the Hunger

Randy Snodgrass and Daniel Ashworth of Liberty Utilities presented a check in the amount of $1500. To The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Liberty Utilities are the annual bag sponsors for “Stamp Out Hunger” a national one day food drive to be held May 14 through our local participating post offices. These funds will enable The Food Bank for Central and Northeast MO to provide area residents bags and envelopes to over 52,000 homes in the northeast Missouri area. Be on a look out for the blue bags, coming to a mailbox near you. Fill it and let’s feed your community. For more details go to www: sharefoodbringhope.org.