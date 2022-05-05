Local Masonic Lodge Celebrates 170 Years of Service

Memphis Masonic Lodge#16 A.F.&A.M. will be celebrating their 170th year on Friday, May 6th at the Lodge’s Supper Hall, located on the first floor of the Masonic Temple in Memphis. Supper will start at 6:30 and a program to follow. All Masons and family members are invited to attend. Also, any individual interested in becoming a member is welcomed also. I have included a few facts in this article that may be of interest.

The first “chartered” meeting was held on May 6, 1852.The records do not reflect the first building that the Lodge met in. The second building was known as McQuoid Auto Sales & Service Station. The Third building that was occupied by the Lodge was located on the Southeast Corner of the square, owned by Thomas Broadwater & W.G. Downing. The Fourth Home of the lodge was known as Moore Cabinet Shop with the lodge occupying the second floor, located on the eastside of the square middle of the block. The fifth home, known as the Hesse building. On the ground floor Townsend Electric business was located, the lodge meeting on the second floor until meeting in the present location in 1930. Cornerstone as laid by Samuel R. Fleet, Grand Master on May 2nd 1930 at the present location.

The values of Freemasonry are brotherly love, relief and truth

• Brotherly Love: Caring for Each Other and Our Communities

• Relief: Help and Assist Those in Distress

• Truth: Using Knowledge and Understanding to Improve Ourselves, Our Families and Our Communities

As Freemasons, we recognize that knowledge gained should be knowledge shared; that investing time, knowledge and experience through mentoring and coaching is one of the better ways to live our Masonic principles. In our modern, fast-moving and often isolating society, it is more important than ever that Masons endeavor to seek and share these basic truths and put them into action through a life that informs, influences and inspires others

In addition, female relatives of master masons may join the Order of the Eastern Star, which is open to both women and men; boys may join the Order of DeMolay or the Order of the Builders; and girls may join the Order of Job’s Daughters or the Order of the Rainbow. Freemasonry is one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the world. It unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind. Freemasonry offers a system or blueprint for the good man to further improve his character and actions through its system of degrees, symbols, and fellowship opportunities. Grand Lodge of Missouri comprised of more than 330 Lodges with a membership of more than 45,500 brothers. Missouri Freemasonry has had such prominent members as President Harry S. Truman. 6 Million Masons worldwide, 1.1 Million of whom are in North America.