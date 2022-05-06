Appell To Make First Stop of Workshop Tour in Shelby County

Nationally recognized renowned preservationist Jonathan Appell will be in Shelby County on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, for a cemetery workshop at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, north of Bethel on County Road 142.

In September of 2020, Appell was at Shelby Memorial Cemetery for a workshop which was hosted by Shelby County Historical Society and Museum. Appell is from Southington, Conn.

Appell will show guests how to properly clean, re-set and/or maintain historical cemetery headstones. This will be his first stop in the 2022 48 State Tour where he will visit 48 states in 48 days conducting FREE cemetery workshops.

This free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are asked to bring gloves and a lawn chair. Snacks will be provided.

For questions, individuals can contact Lea Ann Robertson at 601-613-0022 or Kathleen Wilham at 573-406-8589.

Shelby Cemetery Restoration, in Shelbina, will be hosting the event.