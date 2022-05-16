Area Graduations To Be Held

Area schools will be celebrating their graduations this weekend.

Milan C-2

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium

Green City

Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium

Linn County R-1

Sunday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium

Newtown-Harris

Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium

Grundy R-V

Baccalaureate Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Galt Christian Church

Graduation Saturday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium

Fifth Grade Galt Elementary Graduation on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Galt High School Gymnasium