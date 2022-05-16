| logout
Area Graduations To Be Held
Area schools will be celebrating their graduations this weekend.
Milan C-2
Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium
Green City
Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium
Linn County R-1
Sunday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium
Newtown-Harris
Friday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium
Grundy R-V
Baccalaureate Sunday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Galt Christian Church
Graduation Saturday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the High School Gymnasium
Fifth Grade Galt Elementary Graduation on Saturday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Galt High School Gymnasium