Knox County Wins 2022 Lewis And Clark Conference Baseball Championship Over Tigers

By David Sharp

Knox County (12-3, 8-0) scored six third inning runs then added three more in the fifth inning of their May 9, 2022 conference baseball game with Marceline for a 10-0 run rule win. The Eagles won what amounted to their conference championship game. Marceline finished second with a 6-1 final record in the Lewis and Clark Conference.

The Eagles tied with Marceline for the 2021 conference championship. Knox County won the 2022 title without a conference loss.

“I think it started with Blake (Parrish) on the mound,” Knox County coach David Cameron said. “He was really good, like he has been most of the year. Offensively, we just hit the ball hard.”

The Eagles erased a two out single by Marceline catcher Nathan Cupp in the first inning. Hunter Quinn belted a Tiger double. Braydon Miller started a relay to the plate, cutting the runner down to end the inning.

Isaac McCurren doubled off Tiger hurler Wyatt Malloy leading off the bottom of the first. Rylan Roberts and Braxton McCurren walked. Robert Dooley singled Isaac McCurren home.

Marceline executed a throw from center field, cutting down the remaining Eagle runner at the plate for the first out. Kellen Parrish drew another first inning free pass. Wyatt Malloy regained his command and fanned the final two first inning batters.

Knox County took a one run lead after the first inning. Calvin Cathey walked leading off the Marceline second inning. Isaac McCurren cut the runner down attempting to steal for the first out.

Blake Parrish fanned the next two batters to end the inning with no scoring. Parrish struck out the side in the top of the third inning. Rylan Roberts ignited a six run rally with a leadoff double.

Braxton McCurren stroked an RBI hit. Robert Dooley slammed a two run homer over the fence. The next two batters struck out. Reice Miller walked. Branson Miller singled.

Braydon Miller and Isaac McCurren followed with two out RBI hits. Rylan Roberts collected his second hit in the same inning, this time for an RBI. Knox County sent 11 batters to the plate, taking a 7-0 lead after three innings.

Kellen Parrish took over on the mound in the top of the fifth inning. Kellen Parrish pitched 2/3 of an inning striking out one batter with no runs or hits allowed. Blake Parrish pitched 4 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and no walks on six hits of shutout baseball.

Branson Miller reached on a one out error and later scored on another Tiger error. Isaac McCurren walked. Tanner Sayre took over on the mound for Marceline. Wyatt Malloy pitched four and 2/3 innings. Malloy struck out eight with five walks on nine hits. Nine of the Eagle runs were charged to the Tiger starter.

The next four Knox County batters collected base hits. Kellen Parrish lined the game winning hit over the outstretched glove of a Marceline defender. “I knew it had a chance to get over that kid’s head,” Kellen Parrish said. “There wasn’t much we could do if he catches it. If it gets over his head, we win the game.”

“I think it goes to show the culture we have built around here,” Kellen Parrish said when asked to comment on the Knox County conference championship. “All the hard work we have put in. Teams still doubt us. I think the hard work will show in districts and hopefully on past that.”

Knox County scored ten runs on 13 hits. Rylan Roberts was 3-3 at bat with two runs scored and another batted in. Isaac McCurren was 2-3 with two runs scored and a run batted in.

Robert Dooley was 3-4 with a home run, a run scored and four batted in. Braxton McCurren was 2-3 with a run scored and an Eagle RBI. Marceline was blanked on six hits. Nathan Cupp led the Tigers going 2-2 at the plate.