Memphis FFA Farm Management Team Advances to State

The 2022 Memphis FFA Farm Management team consisted of team members Hugh Baker, Beau Triplett, Elsie Kigar, Eric Mohr and alternate Penelope Cline. The team had a successful contest season, and spent many hours studying and competing in practice contests throughout the spring. They placed 4th at the Northeast District contest, which allowed them to advance to the State competition that was held in Columbia, MO on April 21, 2022. The team was able to capture 7th place at the State contest out of 47 total teams from across the state. They received a Group I rating for being in the top 10 in the state. Hugh Baker and Beau Triplett also earned individual Group I rating for being in the top 45 out of 171 individuals in the state.

Individuals in the contest analyzed real-life business problems and completed a detailed exam to prove their understanding of economic principles in agriculture. Skills the students learned in this event will help them face even greater challenges in their future lives by making a real connection to world problems. The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership,