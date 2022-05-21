Milan City Council Discusses KTVO’s Sky Cam Proposal

City Council Minutes submitted by Lisa Sharp, City Clerk

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a regular meeting at the Milan City Hall, 212 E. 2nd Street, on May 2, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Randy McCollum, Ed Reger, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: Mayor Andy Herington, City Clerk Lisa Sharp, Nancy Watt, Water/ Sewer Supervisor Jeremy Bennett, Street Supervisor Todd Sharp and Attorney Lauren Horsman. Absent: Alderman Rebecca Bennett.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Head to approve the minutes. (Motion passed.)

Motion by Smith, seconded by Head to approve the bills. (Motion passed.)

Motion by Head, seconded by Smith to approve the Mayor’s appointment of Darin Tucker as South Ward Alderman. (Motion passed.)

Jeremy Bennett was present to discuss items for the water, sewer and wastewater budget.

Todd Sharp was present to discuss items for the street department budget.

Motion by Head, seconded by McCollum to approve the Milan Recreation agreement. (Motion passed.)

Discussion was held about the KTVO Sky Cam proposal. Attorney Lauren Horsman suggested items that should be included in the contract. The board asked her to draft the contract for KTVO to review.

Mayor Herington asked for a couple of items to be brought up from his report prior to entering into closed session. The first item is that the county club parking lot, which is city property, is needing gravel. Consensus of the board is for the street department to get them a maximum of two loads if needed.

The second item from his report was discussion was about the soccer field. Todd Sharp mentioned that the ruts have been fixed on the soccer field. Consensus of the board is that the soccer goals need to remain at the Leslie Park for citizens to use for practice. They would consider loaning them out for a tournament, but not on a permanent basis.

Motion by Reger, seconded by Smith to enter into a closed meeting with closed record and closed vote to the extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(3) to consider the hiring, firing, discipling or promotion of particular employees and/or personnel and to enter into closed meeting with closed record and closed vote to the extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(1) for legal action, causes of action or litigation. Vote: McCollum – yes, Reger – yes, Head – yes, Smith – yes.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Reger to adjourn closed session and return to open session. (Motion passed.)

Discussion was held about operational issues. Mayor Herington mentioned that the county asked if the city would have a location to possibly use for a recycle drop off location. The city will look into possible options to help with this request.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Head to adjourn. (Motion passed.)