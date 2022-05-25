KCHS Class of 2022 Graduation Held

By Echo Menges

The Knox County High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony was held in-person and without restrictions on Sunday afternoon, May 22. Hundreds of people again gathered in the high school gym for the occasion to see 26 seniors receive their diplomas.

Music Teacher Lisa Blake opened the ceremony playing the traditional song, “Pomp and Circumstance”, as the class entered the gym, and Superintendent Andy Turgeon introduced the KCR-1 School Board to kick the occasion off.

Holden Goucher, Senior Class Vice-President, gave the welcome address.

“On behalf of my class we are thankful to have you sitting here today to celebrate all of our hard work and achievements throughout these past 12 years,” Holden Goucher told the crowd during his address. “And I know that you will stick by our sides through the next journey of our lives as we soar like the majestic eagles we are.”

Seniors Daniela Dooley, Connor Melendez, and Dylan Powers performed the song “100 Years” before Superintendent Turgeon introduced the featured speaker Brian Stevenson.

Stevenson, a successful businessman, was a 1972 graduate of KCHS.

“To the graduates of Knox County, please look around you. All of these folks are here to support you. They care for you. So, please accept that gift. It’s a big gift,” Brian Stevenson said during his address. “I guess this speech will be the last lecture you have during your high school careers.”

Following the featured speaker, the class video was shown to the crowd. The montage of photos showing the students progress through secondary school was accompanied by childhood photos and recent photos of the seniors.

KCHS Principal Alex VanDelft gave the honors and announced this year’s Summa Cum Laude Branson Miller and Cum Laude Tanner Gillaspy.

Senior Speaker Daniela Dooley, Student Council Secretary, gave the final remarks.

“Our high school experience has been interesting and filled with laughter that we can all share,” Daniela Dooley told her fellow classmates during her address. “We have been role models to our younger peers setting standards that will influence the upcoming high school grades. So, take pride in your reputation at Knox County knowing your presence has impacted the school and community in ways you might not recognize.”

The High School Choir sang “Si Si Ni Moja” before Principal VanDelft handed out the diplomas and congratulated the class on their graduation day.

When the ceremony was over, the graduates filed out of the gymnasium to the song “Trumpet Voluntary”, which was played on the piano by Ms. Blake.

From the staff at The Edina Sentinel and NEMOnews Media Group, congratulations to the Class of 2022.