Knox Places High; Green City Boys Finish Third In Class 1

By David Sharp

Green City took third place in the overall boys Class 1 Team Standings at the May 20-21, 2022 Class 1-2 Track and Field Championships held at Jefferson City High School. Asher Buggs- Tipton continued his dominance, winning gold medals in the boys Long Jump, Triple Jump along with the 110 and 300m hurdles.

Knox County finished tied for 36th in the final boys’ team standings with six points. The Eagles took sixth in the boys 4x800m relay and seventh in the 4x400m relay.

Princeton took fifth in the girls Class 1 final team standings with 34.5 points. Drexel was first in the girls Class 1 standings with 46 points. Valle Catholic took second with 41 points. Delta was third at 38 girls’ points.

Green City and Marion County took 19th place with15 girls team points. North Shelby finished tied for 28th with 8 points. Canton was tied for 41st with four points. Knox County was 46th overall with four points.

Jennifer Hinkle won fifth overall in the Class 1 girls Javelin for Knox County. Meranda Lewis was fifth in the girls 100m dash and eighth in the girls 200m dash.

Top three area finishes included Monroe City’s Carly Youngblood winning a silver medal in the Class 2 girls pole vault. Atlanta’s Kyley Magers was second in the girls’ high jump and won the girls Triple Jump. Delaney Straus was third in the girls triple jump for Marion County.

Landon Gilliland won an Atlanta silver medal in the boys’ triple jump.

Asher Buggs-Tipton won the boys long jump with a distance of 21’7”. Tipton claimed gold

medals for Green City in the boys Triple Jump along with the 110 and 300m hurdles.

Sophomore Asher Buggs-Tipton has now won every state track gold medal he has competed for in two seasons. “It’s a big milestone that I have been trying to accomplish,” Asher Buggs-Tipton said of his winning four state track events in 2022.

“It says I have enough longevity to do all sorts of things. I have been working hard for it,” Buggs-Tipton said of winning eight of eight state track events over two seasons. “My times weren’t the best because that hamstring was holding me back a little bit.”

Tipton was somewhat limited by injuries, to the point he considered not competing in the triple jump. “For what I did do, I thought I did pretty good. I’m striving to be the best I can be. I just come out here and do my thing.”

“It just makes me feel good about all the time I took off. All that work pays off,” Asher Buggs- Tipton said. “It’s not just me improving. It’s helping others improve. It’s not just me.”

Brashear sophomore Nate Triplett took 11th overall in the boys shot put with a heave of 40’9”. Ketch Rope Hamar was 16th in the Class 1 boys shot put at 39’1”. Nate Triplett placed tenth in the boys discus at 121’5”.

Knox County’s 4x800m relay team of Collin Hayes, Tanner Gillaspy, Nelson Shinkle and Jacob Becker won sixth place medals in 8:48.19 seconds. Newton- Harris was seventh in 8:49.44 seconds. Gauge MacGregor, Hunter Miller, Payton Miller and Zackary Cross ran for Newtown-Harris.

Aaron Peavler placed 11th in the boys 100m dash For Green City in 11.67 seconds. Whitney Shinn was tenth in the girls 100m dash for North Shelby in 13.05 seconds. Nariah Clay was 12th for Canton in 13.20 seconds.

Austin Jansen, Branson Miller, Keaton Strange and Tanner Gillaspy placed 12th in the boys 4x200m relay in 1:38.49 seconds. Green City senior Madison Lunsford placed 16th in the girls 1600m run in 6:38.14 seconds.

Aaron Peavler of Green City and Knox County senior Jacob Becker tied for 12th in the Class 1 boys high jump at 5’8”. North Shelby’s 4x100m relay team of Amos Frederickson, JD Rich, Justin Lunsford, and Robert Uhlmeyer placed tenth in 46.82 seconds.

Whitney Shinn was 12th in the girls triple jump for North Shelby at 31’ 4.5”. Cassidy Goodwin placed 13th for Knox County in the girls shot put at 32’ 4.25”. Jen Hinkle was 15th in the shot put for the Lady Eagles at 28’ 8.5”. Hinkle and Goodwin are juniors.

Nariah Clay won a fourth place Canton medal in the girls 800m run in 2:24.05 seconds. Gauge McGregor won a Newtown-Harris seventh place medal in the boys 3200m run in 10:40.76 seconds.

Class 1 second day results included Knox County sophomore Abby Becker placing 12th in the girls’ discus at 93’3”.

Green City’s Asher Buggs-Tipton won the boys triple jump at 43’ ¼”. Tipton won the boys 110m hurdles in 14.41 seconds. Green City senior Laydon Fields took 11th in the boys Javelin at 133 ’6”.

Green City’s girls 4x800m relay team of Britney Jeffries, Alexa Lee, Madison Lunsford and Mia Ortega placed 16th in 12:23.52 seconds. Zackary Cross was fifth in the 110m hurdles for Newtown-Harris in 16.202 seconds.

Meranda Lewis won the fifth place medal in the girls 100m dash in 12.94 seconds. Lewis battled injuries to compete for Green City. Laydon Fields, Xander Salas, Thaydon Forest and Aaron Peavler won fifth place medals in the boys 4x100m relay with a time of 45.93 seconds.

Meranda Lewis won the long jump bronze medal at 16’8”. Stanberry senior Lexi Craig broke the meet record twice on the way to a gold medal performance in the girl’s Javelin at 146’9”.

Knox County junior Jennifer Hinkle won a fifth place Javelin medal with a toss of 111’ 3”. Hinkle won every Javelin contest she participated in except the Jerry Ball Relays and the Class 1 MSHSAA Championships.

The state track meet defeat was the first time a Class 1 thrower had bested Hinkle this season. “Fifth place wasn’t what I really expected or what I wanted,” Jennifer Hinkle told the Edina Sentinel.

“That’s OK. They deserve that place. I can do what I can do. I can’t control that after it’s already been done,” Jennifer Hinkle said. “What I can do now is just continue with my throwing. Getting that 44.42 (Meter distance) has boosted my confidence. It is really a step up.”

Jennifer Hinkle is likely to be one of the Knox County HS track and field leaders heading into her senior year. “We have always been leading in sports,” Hinkle said. Austin Jansen was part of the KCHS boys 4x400m state championship relay team in 2021.

Jansen is a standout runner in football and will be a senior what should be a successful Eagle basketball team. Austin Jansen was part of two state medal winning relay teams in 2022 despite being limited most of the track season by injuries.

“Our junior class is really athletic,” Jen Hinkle said. “We are always pushing each other to make ourselves better.”

Jacob Becker won an eighth place medal in the boys 400m dash in 53.73 seconds. Whitney Shinn took the girls 400m dash silver medal for North Shelby in 60.12 seconds.

Asher Buggs-Tipton won the boys’ 300m hurdles in 39.43 seconds. Zach Cross won a Newtown-Harris silver medal in 40.55 seconds.

Defending state champion Meranda Lewis took the eighth place medal in the girls 200m dash for Green City in 28.78 seconds.

Defending state champion Knox County claimed seventh place medals in the boys’ 4×400 meter relay in 3:37.89 seconds. Branson Miller, Austin Jansen, Nelson Shinkle and Jacob Becker competed for the Eagles.