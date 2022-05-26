NEMO Track Teams Strike Gold At Class 2 MSHSAA Championships

By: David Sharp

Milan and Highland won gold medals along with several high finishes at the May 20-21, 2022 MSHSAA Class 1-2 Track Championships at Jefferson City. The second day was plagued by rain, causing the event to be delayed by two hours.

Rain fell on the 4x400m relay medal ceremonies and some of the final event competition.

Shon Stark won a Highland gold medal in the boy’s discus. Kait Hatfield won the Class 2 girls discus gold medal.

Cady Pauley captured a Milan gold medal in the girls shot put with a heave of 43’ 3 ¾”. Kait Hatfield won a Schuyler County silver medal at 38’ 6”.

Highland won sixth place in the boys’ team standings with 34 points. Lawson won the boys Class 2 team championships with 48.5 points. Monroe City was 10th with 26 points. Scotland County took 13th with 19 points.

Clark County was 21st overall with 12 points. Schuyler County was tied for 23rd in the final boys’ standings with 10 points.

North Platte won the Class 2 girls team championship with 71 points. Monroe City was fourth with 34 points. Clark County was sixth overall with 28 girls’ points. Milan tied for 11th with 21 points.

This story focuses on Class 2 state track from Highland, Schuyler County and Milan.

Area Top three finishes include Carly Youngblood winning the girls’ pole vault silver medal. Waylon DeGrave won the boys triple jump silver medal for Monroe City. Hayden Long was second in the boys Javelin, 2nd in the shot put and third in the discus for Scotland County.

Marceline senior Ramzee Bruner won the girls’ high jump at 5’ 2.25”. Cooper Francis won the boys long jump for Salisbury at 21’ 10¼”.

Kait Hatfield won the Class 2 discus state championship with a toss of 139’6”. Cady Pauley was second for Milan at 128’. Jeremy Bennett won a fifth place Milan triple jump medal at 42’6”. Wildcat senior Chekh Niasse traveled 40’9” for a boys’ triple jump tenth place finish.

Milan’s boys 4x800m relay team of Carlos Cotto, Jose Garcia, Nathan Keck and Ahmat Niasse took 14th place with a time of 8:57.76 seconds. Senior Grace Buschling took sixth for Clark County with a girls 1600m time of 5:31.70 seconds.

Junior Shon Stark won the boys discus contest for Highland at 165’ 11”. Cougar Senior Brandon Holder placed 15th in the boys’ pole vault at 10’ 11.5”.

Highland’s boys 4×100 meter relay team of Cameron Bringer, Robert Goehl, Drew Mallett and Brandon Holder finished one step out of the finals, taking ninth overall in 44.57 seconds.

The Lady Cougar 4x100m relay team of Summer Goings, Morgan Keith, Ansley Bringer and Alexandria Reed placed 14th in 53.28 seconds. Cameron Bringer won a Highland fourth place medal in the boys’ long jump at 20’ 10¾”.

Clark County senior Alexis Ellison won a fourth place medal in the girls long jump at 17’ 2”. Cady Pauley won the sixth place Javelin Medal for Milan at 115’ 7”. Alli Fox won an 8th Place Clark County Javelin medal at 111’2”.

Schuyler County junior Jacie Morris placed 13th in the girls 400m dash in 62.79 seconds. Highland senior Robert Goehl placed 10th in the boys 300m hurdles in 42.40 seconds. Highland junior Ansley Bringer placed 12th in the girls 300m hurdles in 51.78 seconds.

Senior Brenden Thom placed 10th in the boys 200m dash in 22.96 seconds. Alexis Ellison took 12th in the girls 200m dash in 26.86 seconds. Milan freshman Amy Pickering placed 16th in the girls 200m dash in 27.26 seconds.

Day two results included Jeremy Bennett winning an eight place medal for Milan in the boys’ long jump at 20’ 3.5”. Highland senior Robert Goehl won a fifth place medal in the boys 110m hurdles in 15.84 seconds.

Drew Mallett won a Highland bronze medal in the boys 100m dash in 11.12 seconds. Kaden Hamner won a Clark County fifth place medal in 11.24 seconds. Alexis Ellison took a Clark County fifth place medal in the girls 100m dash with a time of 12.92 seconds.

Highland’s 4x200m relay team of Brandon Holder, Cameron Bringer, Robert Goehl and Drew Mallett won 8th place medals in 1:34.80 seconds. The Lady Cougars took home seventh place medals in 1:52.79 seconds. Summer Goings, Alexandria Reed, Ansley Bringer and Morgan Keith ran the girls 800m relay for Highland.

Highland’s Cameron Bringer placed 13th overall in the boys’ high jump at 5” 10¾”. Clark County took sixth place medals in the boys 4x100m relay with a time of 45.08 seconds. Jonathan Shinn. Joshua Davidson, Callan Wheeler and Caden Hamner ran the boys’ 400m relay for the Indians.

Cougar senior Drew Mallett won a silver medal in the boys’ 200m dash om 22.49 seconds. Kaden Hamner took fourth for Clark County at 22.94 seconds.

Clark County senior Grace Buschling won the girls 3200m run silver medal in 11:41.88 seconds. The Lady Indians won 7th place medals in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:21.70 seconds.

Alexis Ellison, Abby Plenge, Maggie Weaver and Kaylie Yates ran the girls’ 1600m relay for Clark County.