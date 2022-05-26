Scotland County Hospital Names New Chief Nursing Officer

Scotland County Hospital has named Ashley Ward, RN, the new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). If her name sounds familiar to you, that’s because she has been around Scotland County Hospital for 15 years and she has been the Surgery Center Supervisor since May 2016. Dr. Randy Tobler, Chief Executive Officer, Scotland County Hospital said, “Her warm, gentle and calm personality is what many of our patients recognize when they complete a patient satisfaction survey. I believe bringing those characteristics to the table for the CNO position, coupled with her experience & knowledge of nursing and the healthcare landscape, are going to make her an incredible asset to our senior management team.”

She grew up in Bloomfield, IA, and graduated from Davis County High School in 2007. She attended Indian Hills Community College and received her LPN degree in 2008 and RN degree in 2009, while working at Scotland County Hospital. She begins a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) degree, accelerated program, through Bellevue University (Nebraska) in June.

She plans to wear two hats, as most employees do at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics and continue to supervise the Surgery Center and serve as the Chief Nursing Officer. She said, “I decided to accept the position because you can’t make change if you don’t try. The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are! I love this small-town hospital and I think the community is definitely in need of all the services we can provide.” When asked about the nursing staff, she said this, “I have a great team of nurses both in the operating room and throughout the hospital. I would like to encourage my staff to feel confident to make decisions they are capable of making and we take a team approach.”

Prior to working in healthcare, she was a lifeguard throughout high school and taught private swimming lessons. She says she loved teaching people of all ages. She also worked at a gas station and did some billing for her grandfather’s doctor’s office. Her grandfather is a well-known general surgeon from Bloomfield, Dr. John Finneran.

Ashley and her husband, Corry, have two children, Aden and Addyson. They live in Memphis.