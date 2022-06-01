Marching Indians Represent Clark County at Indy 500 Parade By Editor | June 1, 2022 The Clark County Marching Indians performed in the Indy 500 Festival in Indianapolis over Memorial Day weekend. Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Media Related Posts Lest We Forget June 2, 2022 ARPA Funds Begin Being Distributed by Commission June 2, 2022 What’s The Impact of Inflation? June 1, 2022 Missouri Main Street Hosts Town Hall in Milan May 26, 2022 Scotland County Hospital Names New Chief Nursing Officer May 26, 2022