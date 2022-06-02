ARPA Funds Begin Being Distributed by Commission

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Commission has approved the first local application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be distributed through the county.

“We received among the lowest amount of ARPA funds of any county in the state. We got just under three-quarters of a million dollars,” said Presiding Commissioner Evan Glasgow. “This is an once in a lifetime opportunity to make long-term investments into our county. Anything we distribute it to, we want to see lasting projects.”

The Knox County Commission is in lock-step with their drive to make the most use of the funds within the parameters of how the funds are to be used. The Eastern and Western District Commissioners concur.

“We’re hoping we can do some matching with the cities for up to $10K for their parks and communities,” said Eastern Dist. Commissioner Leckbee.

“Parks, sidewalks that type of stuff,” said Western Dist. Commissioner Luther Green. “Anything to do with community that will last.”

The Commission issued the first payment of $10K to the Knox County 4-H Council to be used toward the construction of the new 4-H multipurpose building planned for the Edina City Lake property currently leased by the Knox County 4-H Program.

As of our press time, nine applicants has applied for ARPA funding through the commission, which is still accepting applications.

Anyone interested in obtaining a application, can pick one up an application at the commission chambers.