Knox County Graduation

KNOX COUNTY PRINCIPAL GREETS NEWEST ALUMNI-Principal Alex Van Delft addresses the KCHS Class of 2022 during May 22 Commencement ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS ALUM FEATURED GRADUATION SPEAKER-Knox County R-I Graduate Brian Stevenson addresses the Class of 2022 and attendees at the May 22, 2022 KCHS Graduation Ceremony. Stevenson represented the Class of 1972 in their 50th anniversary year.

Brian Stevenson was an agricultural grain marketing executive in the New Orleans area before his retirement. He now resides in the Kansas City, Missouri area. Photo by David Sharp.

STUDENT COUNCIL SECRETARY ENTERS KCHS GRADUATION CEREMONY-Senior Daniela Dooley is shown entering the May 22, 2022 Knox County High School Commencement ceremony. Dooley was the Senior Speaker, representing the 26 member Class of 2022. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS SENIORS RECEIVE DIPLOMAS-Knox County R-1 Board of Education Secretary Shelly Bugh presents Jacob Becker with his high school diploma. Becker was one of 26 Seniors graduating on May 22, 2022. Photo by David Sharp.

FAMILIES CELEBRATE 2022 GRADUATION-Knox County R-I Board of Education Treasurer Kim Jansen presents her son Zachary Jansen with his High School Diploma during May 22, 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS PARENT RECOGNITION-Knox County HS graduate Elainia Pulliam celebrates with family members Austin Pulliam and Ethan Pullium during her May 22, 2022 graduation ceremony. Photo by David Sharp.

GRADUATION CELEBRATION SPANS THE GENERATIONS-Knox County R-I graduate Branson Miller (shown on the right) celebrates with his Grandmother Barbara Brown during the Parent Recognition portion of the May 22, 2022 graduation ceremony. Photo by David Sharp.

PARENT RECOGNITION 2022-Knox County HS Class of 2022 graduate Braydon Miller (shown on the right) presents a cut flower to his Mother Erin Miller of Knox City. Braydon’s father Russ Miller is shown seated on the left. Braydon graduated along with his 26 member class on May 22, 2022. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS GRADS CELEBRATE WITH THEIR FAMILY-Knox County Class of 22 Graduate Daniela Dooley (shown on the right) is shown with her Mother Daisy Dooley during the Parent Recognition portion of May 22, 2022 commencement ceremonies at Knox County. Photo by David Sharp.

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES-Knox County Class of 2022 Graduate Elainia Pulliam celebrates with her Mother Eugina Pulliam during the Parent Recognition portion of May 22, 2022 KCHS Graduation Ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS PARENT RECOGNITION-Knox County graduate Elijah Ward (shown on the right) presents his Mother Miranda Ward with a cut flower during the May 22, 2022 Parent Recognition portion of Knox County R-I commencement ceremonies. Elijah’s Dad Robert Ward is shown seated on the far left. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS PARENT RECOGNITION-Kori McCurren (shown on the right) celebrates with her son Knox County R-I Class of 2022 graduate Isaac McCurren during May 22, 2022 commencement ceremonies at Knox County High School. Photo by David Sharp.

PARENT RECOGNITION AT KNOX COUNTY R-1 GRADUATION-Imogene Becker (shown standing on the left) celebrates with her Grandson Jacob Becker during May 22, 2022 KCHS graduation ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.

FAMILIES CELEBRATION KCHS GRADUATION-Class of 2022 graduate Mattie Parrish (shown on the right) celebrates with Mother Heather Parrish during the Parent Recognition portion of May 22, 2022 Knox County R-1 Graduation. Photo by David Sharp.

PARENT RECOGNITION AT KNOX COUNTY GRADUATION-Class of 2022 Valedictorian Branson Miller celebrates with his Mother Sherrie Miller during May 22, 2022 Commencement ceremonies at Knox County. Photo by David Sharp.

FAMILIES CELEBRATE GRADUATION-Knox County Class of 2022 Salutatorian Tanner Gillaspy (shown on the right) celebrates with his Father Greg Gillaspy and his Mother Nancy Gillaspy during the Parent Recognition portion of May 22, 2022 Knox County HS Graduation. Photo by David Sharp.

PARENT RECOGNITION AT KCHS GRADUATION-Knox County R-I Class of 2022 Graduate Taylor Walker celebrates with her Mother Stephanie Kincaid during the Parent Recognition portion of May 22, 2022 Knox County Graduation. Photo by David Sharp.

KNOX COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR PERFORMS AT 2022 GRADUATION-The Knox Co. High School Choir sings at the May 22, 2022 commencement ceremony. The Choir is under the direction of Lisa Blake (shown on the left). Photo by David Sharp.

SENIOR TRIO PERFORMS AT 2022 GRADUATION-Knox County’s 2022 Senior Trio performs “100 Years” at the May 22, 2022 Knox County R-I Commencement Ceremony. Shown performing from left to right are: Connor Melendez, Daniela Dooley, Accompanist and Conductor Lisa Blake along with Dylan Powers. Photo by David Sharp.

KCHS CLASS OF 2022 VALEDICTORIAN AND SALUTORIAN-Class Valedictorian Branson Miller (Shown on the left) and Salutatorian Tanner Gillaspy (Shown on the right) are pictured after May 22, 2022 Knox County R-I Graduation Ceremonies. Photo by David Sharp.