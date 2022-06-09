Davis Appointed Medical Director

Kelsey Davis-Humes, DO, was recently appointed the Medical Director at Memphis Medical Services at Scotland County Hospital. She has been the Medical Director of Wyaconda Medical Services since 2019 when she joined the medical staff. She sees patients in that clinic on Tuesday mornings and at Memphis Medical Services on Mondays, Tuesday afternoons, Thursdays and Fridays. Dr. Davis- Humes is a board certified family practice physician and joined the medical staff at SCH & Clinics in 2019.

Dr. Davis-Humes is a native of Kahoka and a 2006 graduate of Clark County High School. She is married to Christopher Humes who is a farmer around Wyaconda. They have two sons, Kyler and Kyson. She attended college at Truman State University in Kirksville, MO and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. She then went on to medical school at A.T. Still University- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and graduated in 2016. She completed a family medicine residency with Southern Illinois University at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL, and graduated in 2019.

Dr. Davis-Humes succeeds Dr. Jeff Davis, who worked tirelessly to ensure patients at Memphis Medical Services always had the best treatment options available to them, close to home. Dr. Davis will continue to be the Medical Director at Lancaster Medical Services and Edina Medical Services. He has closed his medical practice at Memphis Medical Services and accepted the Assistant Dean of Clinical Affairs at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, MO.

Dr. Davis-Humes has been diligently reviewing the clinic’s policies and procedures to find room for improvement and growth. She said, “I am looking forward to working with our excellent staff to continue to find ways to improve the patient care experience. I take patient concerns seriously, and want to make sure each patient feels like their concerns have been heard and we are willing to make changes to improve the patient experience.”

Scotland County Hospital offers specialty clinics each week, many of those specialists see patients at Memphis Medical Services. The specialties offered in Memphis are OB/GYN, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Geriatric Counseling, General Surgery, Oncology/Hematology, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Rheumatology, Wound Care and Urology.

“Dr. Davis-Humes is the ideal physician to direct our Memphis & Wyaconda Rural Health Clinics. She’s from the area and knows the demographics of our patients. She is highly knowledgeable in rural health and provides extraordinary patient care from the bedside in the hospital to the clinic exam room. We are very pleased she accepted this appointment and I know she’s going to lead our clinic staff to make improvements to our clinic that will only enhance the patient experience,” said Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO, Scotland County Hospital & Clinics.