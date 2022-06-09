GRM Networks Awards $5,500 in Scholarships to Area High School Seniors

GRM Networks awarded a total of $5,500 in scholarships to six area high school students in Missouri and Iowa as part of the cooperative’s scholarship program. The recipients are:

•Cale Miller of Newtown, Mo., a graduate of Newtown- Harris R-III School, $1,500

•Colton Roy of Gilman City, Mo., a graduate of Trenton R-IX School District, $1,000

•Jolee Ward of Gilman City, Mo., a graduate of Gilman City R-IV High School, $1,000

•Jack Greenwood of Lamoni, Iowa, a graduate of Lamoni Community Schools, $750

•Trevor Henggeler of Parnell, Mo., a graduate of Northeast Nodaway R-V School, $750

•Matthew Boothe of Leon, Iowa, a graduate of Central Decatur Community School District, $500.

GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average, and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0 grade point average.

GRM Networks is a member owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500 square mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa. GRM Networks is dedicated to delivering reliable, advanced communications technology while providing an exceptional customer experience. GRM Networks is committed to promoting and investing in its local communities. LTC Networks® and SCC Networks® are subsidiaries of GRM Networks and cover an additional four exchanges in Iowa and Missouri. For more information about GRM Networks, visit grm.net.