Scotland County Fair Announces Fair Royalty Contests

Applications are available for the Junior Miss and Little Miss Scotland County Fair contest.

The contest will be held during the Scotland County Fair Queen coronation on Monday, July 11 at 7:00 PM for the opening night of the Scotland County Fair.

Junior Miss contestants must be 13-16 years old and Little Miss contestants must be 10-12 years old as of July 11.

Registration forms are available from Trinity Davis or can be picked up at the Extension Office. Acceptable attire for this event is an appropriate sundress or dress pants with a blouse.

A tiara, sash, and cash award will be awarded to the winners, who will also be asked to make appearances and assist with events throughout the week of the fair.

Registrations for Junior Miss and Little Miss are due on June 20.

Fair Queen registrations are closed. This year’s queen contestants are Elsie Kigar and Carlee Smith. Join the Scotland County Fair Facebook page to see royalty contestant features in the weeks leading up to the fair.

The 2021 Scotland County Fair Queen was Jenna Blessing. Junior Miss was Elsie Kigar and Little Miss was Ali Ambrose.

Contact Trinity Davis, Fair Queen superintendent, for an application or any questions at 660-216-4617 or tdavis@nemr.net.