Kahoka Native Competes For Miss Missouri Crown

MEXICO, MISSOURI – Miss Missouri candidates from across the state, their pageant directors and families traveled to the heart of Missouri June 12 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews, and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.

The group includes Miss Clark County Calissa Cormier. She is a biology graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and plans to apply for medical school this fall. She is the daughter of Brigitte Egley and Matt Cormier of Kahoka.

As part of the Sigma competition group, Calissa will have her personal interview with the judges on Wednesday afternoon, followed by her talent, playing the marimba for the judges and audience. On Thursday, she will showcase her red-carpet look. Friday’s preliminary competition will conclude when Calissa gives her social-impact statement on her initiative, “Women in STEM”. She describes her social-impact initiative as “getting girls excited about science, technology, engineering, and math and inspiring them to go into one of the fields to help close the gender gap.”

Pageant week began Sunday, June 12 when the Miss Missouri candidates moved onto the Missouri Military Academy’s campus. Throughout the week, the Miss Missouri candidates will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet for area residents on the courthouse lawn, located in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Friday, June 17. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri Saturday night, June 18, as it says goodbye to reigning Miss Missouri Callie Cox. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri will begin a hectic schedule of preparations for the Miss America stage and competition, to be held later this year.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award more than $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss Missouri and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581-2765.