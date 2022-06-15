Kahoka Sets New Electric Rates – Large Commercial Customers To Feel Brunt of 17 Percent Increase

By Mike Scott

Large volume electric customers in Kahoka will see an electric rate increase of over 17 percent starting in July, while average users will see a much more modest 6.66 percent increase. The smallest users, those using less than 2000 kilowatt hours per month, will see an increase of about 1.8 percent.

Prior to their Monday, June 13 meeting, the Kahoka Board of Aldermen held a public hearing on the rate change, which had been proposed in May.

Kahoka last raised its electric rates in September of 2020.

The new rates eliminate the volume steps so that all customers are charged the same rate of 11.20 cents per kilowatt hour, regardless of their monthly useage.

In addition, every customer with single-phase service will be charged a service charge of $17.50 per month. Customers with three-phase service will be charged $34.00 per month.

The ordinance also sets forth the monthly costs and installation costs for the Rent-A-Light program.

The entire ordinance can be seen by clicking the link below.

KAHOKA ELECTRIC RATE ORDINANCE 2022

