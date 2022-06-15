Kahoka Teen Competes for State Title

MEXICO, Mo- Teens from across the state of Missouri, their pageant directors and families will travel to the heart of Missouri June 13 to kick off a week filled with rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns at Missouri Military Academy.

The Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen class of 2022 includes Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen Abby Plenge. She is the daughter of Matt and Chrissy Plenge of Kahoka. Abby is a student at Clark County R-1 High School. For the talent portion of the competition, she will play the piano for the judges and audience. She will also participate in a private interview with the judges, answering their questions and giving her opinions on a variety of teen-based topics as well as showcase her fitness during a special fitness routine. In addition, Abby will represent her platform, “Eyes on the Board: Eyewear for Education.” She describes her platform as one that focuses on helping children learn about their eyes and eye health, showing them they can be comfortable in their glasses, and finding parents and their children resources to offset the price of glasses.

Abby’s title covers the northern region of the state. Since she was crowned this winter, Abby has attended a variety of service projects and appearances throughout the state.

Pageant week will begin with a kick-off brunch on Monday, when the candidates are recognized for their various service projects and achievements. Throughout the week, the teens will participate in a wide variety of activities, ending on Saturday afternoon with a meet and greet, held in downtown Mexico.

The preliminary competition begins Tuesday, June 14 and will continue through Thursday, June 16. The organization will crown the new Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen on Friday night. After being crowned, the new Miss Missouri’ s Outstanding Teen will immediately begin preparations to compete on the national stage later this summer.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.

Tickets for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Pageants as well as tickets for the week’s special events are available through the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 West Jackson Street or by calling 573-581-2765.