Teen Believed to Have Fallen or Jumped from Train

By Echo Menges

Emergency personnel responded to an injured runaway juvenile at the Baring Farm Service at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Local witnesses told The Edina Sentinel the child told them he is 14 years old and from Vermont, and asked them not to report him – though his injuries were quite concerning.

The good Samaritans at BFS took him in and called for help. The teen knocked on the business door after being injured. No one saw him fall or jump from the train, though witnesses reported the teen was covered in lacerations and bumps including a large bump on the head, and had a possible broken arm.

“I can confirm he’s from Illinois,” Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus told The Edina Sentinel. “The Juvenile (Office) took it over. I assume Juvenile (Office) and Children’s Services.”

No further information is being released about the teen and it is unknown if he as been returned to his home.

It is believed he is from Vermont, IL.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was transported to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. It it belived he fell or jumped from a passing train and was injured in the process.

It is unknown which direction he was coming from or which train he was on. The Baring VFD, Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office, Knox Co. Ambulance Dist., and MSHP responded to the call. Look for a more detailed story on edinasentinel.com later