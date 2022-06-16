Buggs-Tipton Qualifies for US Nationals at All American Meet

Submitted by Mandy Tipton

Asher Buggs-Tipton of Green City started his track and field journey when he was only seven years old. His parents started a small track and field club (CV Zoom) in which Asher was a member and from there a passion for the sport of track and field started that has only grown.

In March Asher was asked to run for the state of Missouri at the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic in Albuquerque New Mexico June 2-4, 2022, with 15 states present representing their state.

The Great Southwest Track and Field Classic is one of four All American qualifying meets in the United States. Asher competed in the 110 Hurdles placing first, competing against five other state champions.

Asher then ran the 300 hurdles where he came in third also competing against several state champions.

He was able to compete against some amazing competition and met some athletes who have the same love for track and field as he does.

Both the men and Women from team Missouri ended up winning the track meet. Asher qualified with his 110 hurdle race for the US Nationals age 20 and Under Meet and also made him an All- American.

Asher is the son of Jamie and Mandy Tipton of Green City and David and Janet Callihan of Milan.