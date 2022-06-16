Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance After Brazen Theft in Memphis, Missouri

By Echo Menges

Scotland County, MO – June 16, 2022 – The Scotland County Sheriff is asking the public for assistance in locating this suspect and stolen equipment, which was brazenly taken in Memphis, Missouri, last week.

According to SC Sheriff Bryan Whitney, on June 10, 2022, an unknown subject stole a 2019 Massey Ferguson Tractor, and a Rhino Hay Rake from Memphis, Missouri. The subject used a fake cashier’s check for $65,500 providing fake identification and address information.

The subject left the scene with the equipment driving a newer black Dodge crew cab dually pickup truck pulling a Big Tex trailer. The subject was last seen traveling west on Highway 136 from Ed’s Machinery. The subject removed both the front and rear license plates, before entering the business.

The public is asked to report any information, including the location of the subject or the stolen equipment to Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney at (660)465-2106.

“We have sought the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Rural Crimes Unit. They help local law enforcement solve agriculture related crimes,” said Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney. “Any assistance the public can provide is greatly appreciated. I will follow up on every tip – big or small.”