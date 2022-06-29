Home Destroyed by Fire in Rural Knox County

By Echo Menges

A local family of five has been displaced by a devastating fire in rural southwest Knox County. The fire began at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Cameron residence on Nightingale Ave. off State Route F approximately five miles south of Hurdland.

The Hurdland, Novelty/Plevna, Baring and Edina volunteer fire departments responded to the call along with Knox County Ambulance District and Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene working feverishly to extinguish the flames. The home was a total loss despite the response effort.

Roughly, 15,000 gallons of water was brought in to fight the fire not including water from a nearby swimming pool that was also used to fight the fire.

“The fire could have been caused by a faulty electrical outlet. We don’t suspect arson or anything so we did not call the fire marshal. It was accidental,” said Hurdland Assistant Fire Chief Tom Boatman.

The community effort to help the displaced family quickly began. The family began receiving clothing and household items almost immediately and monetary donations have flowed in. A donation account was set up at the Citizens Bank of Edina and a GoFundMe account has been set up online at https://gofund.me/e9a75fb8. As of our press time over $5,000 was raised through GoFundMe to support the Cameron family.