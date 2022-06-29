Kahoka Teen Receives Scholarships

MEXICO, Mo.- Last week, teens from throughout the state of Missouri met in Mexico to begin a full week of rehearsals and competition in the Miss Missouri’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageant. While only one teen received the crown, many received awards and scholarships totaling more than $26,000.

Among the scholarships included a several for Miss Clark County’s Outstanding Teen Abby Plenge. Abby, the daughter of Matt and Chrissy Plenge, received a top 10 scholarship, the rookie evening gown and on-stage question award, tied for the Cindy Baker Community Service award, won the rookie lifestyle and fitness award for the Sash competition group, received the rookie interview award for the sash competition group, and earned the overall interview award for the sash group. In total, Abby received $1600 in scholarships. She currently attends Clark County R1 High School.

The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarships to young women in the state. This year, the organization will award $85,000 in scholarships between the Miss and Outstanding Teen programs.