Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Crowned

Submitted by Tennille Banner

An excited crowd was on hand for the 2022 Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant on Thursday, June 30, 2022. There were six young ladies vying for the Junior Miss title, and two ladies vying for the Fair queen title.

Selected as the queen was Miss Olivia Morris. She is the daughter of Dale and Jackie Morris. Miss Morris received a bouquet of flowers provided by L & M Floral, a personalized bag provided by Rebecca Bennett and family, hair products provided by Sophistacuts, and a tumbler and gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. Her tiara was sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic and Wellness. Her official photo will be taken by JMP photography.

The first runner-up in the Queen division was Kasey Sallee, the daughter of Keith Sallee and Melissa Kellison. Miss Sallee received a bouquet, hair products from Sophistacuts, a gift certificate to Rural Nutrition, and a $75 cash prize sponsored by Wallace Concessions, Double O Berries, and Reger Hideout.

The Junior Miss title winner was Destiny DeLeon. She is the daughter of Nelson and Rosa DeLeon. Miss DeLeon received a gift set provided by the Hair Gallery, Jennifer Glidewell, Krista Trent, Shelly Weter, and Jessica Dickel, a bouquet of flowers sponsored by Rinehart Auto Parts, a personalized tote sponsored by Rebecca Bennett and family, a $100 cash scholarship provided by NEMR Telecom and Reger Hideout, and a tumbler and gift certificate from Rural Nutrition. She also received a tiara sponsored by Complete Family Chiropractic & Wellness and a sash. Her official photo will be taken by JMP Photography

The first runner up in the Junior Miss division was Andrea Pendergraft, daughter of Caleb and Holly Fairley. Miss Middleton received a bouquet of flowers,a gift certificate from Rural Nutrition, and a $50 cash scholarship provided by Deborah Taylor and Reger Hideout.

The Crowd Favorite in the Queen division was Olivia Morris. In the Junior Miss division,Chase Trent was awarded the title of Crowd Favorite. Each girl won a $25 cash price.

Destiny DeLeon and Kasey Sallee were awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. Each girl will receive a 15 minute mini-session from

Many gifts and donations from the community were given to all the ladies of the competition, and many volunteers assisted with the program and competition making the contest a success.

Sullivan County Fair Queen, Olivia Morris and Junior Miss Destiny DeLeon will reign over the county fair festivities. Miss Olivia Morris will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of the Missouri State Fair Queen.