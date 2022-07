Sullivan County Health Department Celebrates 45 Years

On Friday, July 1, 2022, The Sullivan County Health Department gathered to celebrate its 45th Anniversary. Present on Friday were SCHD Board and Staff. SCHD is proud to serve such a wonderful community! From left to right Deborah Taylor Administrator, Sally Jones Board Member, Betty Stroud Board Secretary, Sarah Lewis Board member, Dr. Dale Essmyer Medical Director/Board President, Jacquelyn Perez Translator/Receptionist/WIC Clerk, Angela Huffman Board Member, Wanda Magruder, RN, Lisa McClaran, RN/WIC Coordinator, RayAnn Fude, RN,CD, Donna Todd, RN, Kylee Kray, RN,CD,EPHS, Maria Calderon WIC Clerk/Breastfeeding Peer Counselor/ Translator. Photo submitted