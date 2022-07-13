CLARK COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE OF EVENTS July 11 -17
Monday, July 11th
3 pm Judging of Art Hall Exhibits
5 pm Skills Showcase – Performance Event
6:30 pm State Fair Selection (Art Hall Closed)
Tuesday, July 12th
9 am 4-H and FFA Dog Show
1 pm 4-H and FFA Cat Show
3 pm 4-H and FFA Critters Show
Wednesday, July 13th (Free Gate Night)
4-7 pm Art Hall open for viewing
4:30 pm Clover Kids Medal Presentation in Show Arena
5 pm Open Bucket Calf Show
6 pm 4-H and FFA Goat Show
(Following Open Bucket Calf Show)
5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building
6 pm Washer Tournament (Contact Karl Hamner for details / 660-341-3965)
6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival
7 pm Fair Queen / Princess Contest
12 am Main Gate will be closed
Thursday, July 14th
8 am 4-H and FFA Swine Show
1 pm 4-H and FFA Sheep Show
1-8 pm Art Hall open for viewing
5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building
7 pm UTV / ATV Rodeo
(Contact Shaw Hunziker for details / 660-341-5541
6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival
9-1 am Rolling with the Oldies (Beer Garden)
12 am Main Gate will be closed
Friday, July 15th
8 am 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle & Beef Show
10 am Senior Showmanship Showdown (Following Dairy Cattle & Beef Show)
1-8 pm Art Hall open for viewing
5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building
6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival
6:30 pm Power wheels Derby (Bring your own car and helmet)
7 pm Lucas Oil Truck / Tractor Pull (Contact Scott Gregory for details / 660-341-0218)
9-1 am Music with DJ Zac Nixon (Beer Garden)
12 am Main Gate will be closed
Saturday, July 16th
8 am 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show
11 am 4-H and FFA Poultry Show
10-10 Booths and Displays in Commercial Building
12-4 pm Jones & Company Carnival
1-4 pm Corn Hole Tournament (Beer Garden)
1-4 pm Art Hall open for viewing
2-4 pm Stockholder’s election at Secretary’s Office below the Grandstand
3:30 pm Art Hall & Livestock Awards Presentation
4 pm Livestock & Art Hall Sale
5-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival
6:30 pm Power wheels Derby (Bring your own car and helmet)
7 pm Demolition Derby (Contact Britten Gray for details / 660-342-2456)
9 pm Sunny Sweeney Concert
9-1 am Music?? (Beer Garden)
12 am Main Gate will be closed
Sunday, July 17
12:30 pm Harness Racing