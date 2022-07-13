CLARK COUNTY FAIR SCHEDULE OF EVENTS July 11 -17

Monday, July 11th

3 pm Judging of Art Hall Exhibits

5 pm Skills Showcase – Performance Event

6:30 pm State Fair Selection (Art Hall Closed)

Tuesday, July 12th

9 am 4-H and FFA Dog Show

1 pm 4-H and FFA Cat Show

3 pm 4-H and FFA Critters Show

Wednesday, July 13th (Free Gate Night)

4-7 pm Art Hall open for viewing

4:30 pm Clover Kids Medal Presentation in Show Arena

5 pm Open Bucket Calf Show

6 pm 4-H and FFA Goat Show

(Following Open Bucket Calf Show)

5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building

6 pm Washer Tournament (Contact Karl Hamner for details / 660-341-3965)

6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival

7 pm Fair Queen / Princess Contest

12 am Main Gate will be closed

Thursday, July 14th

8 am 4-H and FFA Swine Show

1 pm 4-H and FFA Sheep Show

1-8 pm Art Hall open for viewing

5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building

7 pm UTV / ATV Rodeo

(Contact Shaw Hunziker for details / 660-341-5541

6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival

9-1 am Rolling with the Oldies (Beer Garden)

12 am Main Gate will be closed

Friday, July 15th

8 am 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle & Beef Show

10 am Senior Showmanship Showdown (Following Dairy Cattle & Beef Show)

1-8 pm Art Hall open for viewing

5-10 pm Booths & Displays in Commercial Building

6-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival

6:30 pm Power wheels Derby (Bring your own car and helmet)

7 pm Lucas Oil Truck / Tractor Pull (Contact Scott Gregory for details / 660-341-0218)

9-1 am Music with DJ Zac Nixon (Beer Garden)

12 am Main Gate will be closed

Saturday, July 16th

8 am 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show

11 am 4-H and FFA Poultry Show

10-10 Booths and Displays in Commercial Building

12-4 pm Jones & Company Carnival

1-4 pm Corn Hole Tournament (Beer Garden)

1-4 pm Art Hall open for viewing

2-4 pm Stockholder’s election at Secretary’s Office below the Grandstand

3:30 pm Art Hall & Livestock Awards Presentation

4 pm Livestock & Art Hall Sale

5-10 pm Jones & Company Carnival

6:30 pm Power wheels Derby (Bring your own car and helmet)

7 pm Demolition Derby (Contact Britten Gray for details / 660-342-2456)

9 pm Sunny Sweeney Concert

9-1 am Music?? (Beer Garden)

12 am Main Gate will be closed

Sunday, July 17

12:30 pm Harness Racing