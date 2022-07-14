Person Of Interest Questioned In Ed’s Machinery Theft

Information/News Release submitted by Sheriff Bryan Whitney

At 6:40 am on July 7, 2022 Sheriff Bryan Whitney was contacted by Ed’s Machinery about a person of interest that was inside their store. This person of interest was being sought after the June 9, 2022 theft case where a $67,500 fake check was used. Officers quickly arrived on the scene and detained the subject. The subject was then identified, interviewed and transported to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was from Tama County, Iowa and his name is not being released. This subject was very cooperative with Sheriff Whitney’s investigation and is no longer a suspect. Ed’s Machinery has now raised the reward money up to $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the younger white male suspect.