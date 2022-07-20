2022 Clark County Fair Queen and Court Winners

Little Mister

3rd Runner Up: Michael Pryor Jr. and Knox Kiger

Michael is the 5-year-old son of Mike and Heather Pryor.

Knox is the 5-year-old son of Cory and Bailee Kiger.

2nd Runner Up: Izaak Gray

Izaak is the 5-year-old son of Britten and Vanessa Gray

1st Runner Up: Ervin Boudreau

Ervin is the 4-year-old son of Abe and Jessica Boudreau

CC Fair Little Mister 2022: Kindrick McDaniel

Kindrick is the 5-year-old son of Marcus and Abigail McDaniel

Jr. Miss (top score) and

Little Miss (second top score)

4th Runner Up: Eloise Brookhart

Eloise is the 3-year-old daughter of Jacob and Liz Brookhart.

3rd Runner Up: Emery Bertelli

Emery is the 4-year-old daughter of Bryson and Abi Bertelli.

2nd Runner Up: Savannah Streit

1st Runner Up: Clara Winters

Clara is the 6-year-old daughter of Quentin and Laura Winters.

CC Fair Little Miss: Maci Dougherty

Maci is the 4-year-old daughter of Ryan and Lana Dougherty.

CC Fair Jr. Miss: Peightyn Johnson

Peightyn is the 6-year-old daughter of Chub Johnson and Shelby Moss.

Jr. Princess (top score) and Little Princess (second top score)

5th Runner Up: Alexis McGeehon

Alexis is the 7-year-old daughter of David and Alisha McGeehon.

4th Runner Up: Adalynn Raleigh

Adalynn is the 10-year-old daughter of Cassandra Hardy and Alan Raleigh.

3rd Runner Up: Charlie Ann Waterman and Hayden Green

Charlie Anne is the 7-year-old daughter of Lonnie and Danni Waterman.

Hayden is the 7-year-old daughter of Vince and Becca Green.

2nd Runner Up: Chesslin Streit

Chesslinn is the 8-year-old daughter of Cody and Kayla Streit.

1st Runner Up: Ariabella McDaniel

Ariabella is the 8-year-old daughter of Marcus and Abigail McDaniel.

CC Fair Little Princess: Hannah Steele

Hannah is the 9-year-old daughter of Jason and Olivia Steele.

CC Fair Jr. Princess: Taizlee Washburn

Taizlee is the 7-year-old daughter of Toby and Hailee Washburn.

Princess

2nd Runner Up: Violena Houck

Violena is the 11-year-old daughter of Lora Houck

1st Runner Up:

Eden Kearse Eden is the 13-year-old daughter of Brian and Elizabeth Johnson and Andrew and Claire Kearse

CC Fair Princess: Emma Pitford

Emma is the 14-year-old daughter of Travis and Jessica Pitford

Queen

1st Runner Up: Isabella Irvin

Isabella is the 15-year-old daughter of Jeff and Martha Irvin

CC Fair Queen: Erin Bash

Erin is the 16-year-old daughter of Jim and Nancy Bash