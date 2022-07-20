2022 Clark County Fair Queen and Court Winners
Little Mister
3rd Runner Up: Michael Pryor Jr. and Knox Kiger
Michael is the 5-year-old son of Mike and Heather Pryor.
Knox is the 5-year-old son of Cory and Bailee Kiger.
2nd Runner Up: Izaak Gray
Izaak is the 5-year-old son of Britten and Vanessa Gray
1st Runner Up: Ervin Boudreau
Ervin is the 4-year-old son of Abe and Jessica Boudreau
CC Fair Little Mister 2022: Kindrick McDaniel
Kindrick is the 5-year-old son of Marcus and Abigail McDaniel
Jr. Miss (top score) and
Little Miss (second top score)
4th Runner Up: Eloise Brookhart
Eloise is the 3-year-old daughter of Jacob and Liz Brookhart.
3rd Runner Up: Emery Bertelli
Emery is the 4-year-old daughter of Bryson and Abi Bertelli.
2nd Runner Up: Savannah Streit
1st Runner Up: Clara Winters
Clara is the 6-year-old daughter of Quentin and Laura Winters.
CC Fair Little Miss: Maci Dougherty
Maci is the 4-year-old daughter of Ryan and Lana Dougherty.
CC Fair Jr. Miss: Peightyn Johnson
Peightyn is the 6-year-old daughter of Chub Johnson and Shelby Moss.
Jr. Princess (top score) and Little Princess (second top score)
5th Runner Up: Alexis McGeehon
Alexis is the 7-year-old daughter of David and Alisha McGeehon.
4th Runner Up: Adalynn Raleigh
Adalynn is the 10-year-old daughter of Cassandra Hardy and Alan Raleigh.
3rd Runner Up: Charlie Ann Waterman and Hayden Green
Charlie Anne is the 7-year-old daughter of Lonnie and Danni Waterman.
Hayden is the 7-year-old daughter of Vince and Becca Green.
2nd Runner Up: Chesslin Streit
Chesslinn is the 8-year-old daughter of Cody and Kayla Streit.
1st Runner Up: Ariabella McDaniel
Ariabella is the 8-year-old daughter of Marcus and Abigail McDaniel.
CC Fair Little Princess: Hannah Steele
Hannah is the 9-year-old daughter of Jason and Olivia Steele.
CC Fair Jr. Princess: Taizlee Washburn
Taizlee is the 7-year-old daughter of Toby and Hailee Washburn.
Princess
2nd Runner Up: Violena Houck
Violena is the 11-year-old daughter of Lora Houck
1st Runner Up:
Eden Kearse Eden is the 13-year-old daughter of Brian and Elizabeth Johnson and Andrew and Claire Kearse
CC Fair Princess: Emma Pitford
Emma is the 14-year-old daughter of Travis and Jessica Pitford
Queen
1st Runner Up: Isabella Irvin
Isabella is the 15-year-old daughter of Jeff and Martha Irvin
CC Fair Queen: Erin Bash
Erin is the 16-year-old daughter of Jim and Nancy Bash