Couple Will Celebrate July Diamond Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022, friends and family of Bill and Joyce Holdren, of Baring, Missouri, will gather from 1 to 4 p.m., at Baring Hall to celebrate the diamond wedding anniversary of the couple.

Sixty years ago on Sunday afternoon, July 15, 1962, Miss Joyce Dunn, of northwest of Baring, and Mr. William “Bill” Holdren, of Baring, were united in marriage at the Baring Community Church with the Rev. Daniel Camp, former pastor of the Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, assisted by Jerry Wetrich of Cairo, the present pastor of Pleasant Ridge Christian Church, performing the ceremony.

The couple are parents of three children, Kelly, Kevin, and Kathy and their families.