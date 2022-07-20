Edina Police Ask for Public Assistance in Stolen Vehicle Case

By Echo Menges

The Edina Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect in a stolen vehicle case, which took place over the weekend.

According the EPD Officer David Fagin, a white 2002 Audi was stolen from 101 SW Morgan Street (known commonly as the former Genesis House) at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, July 16, 2022.

Anyone with information about a person of interest, Cheyenne Mills Pinson, or information about the theft, is asked to call the Edina Police Department at (660)397- 3251 during business hours or 9-1-1 after hours.

As of our press time the vehicle and Mills Pinson had not been located.