Milan City Council Pushes Forward on Infrastructure Funding

Submitted by Lisa Sharp, City Clerk

City Council Meeting Minutes

July 6, 2022 – The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Milan, Missouri met for a regular meeting at the Milan City Hall, 212 E. 2nd Street, on July 6, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with the following Aldermen present: Darin Tucker, Randy McCollum, Ed Reger, Rebecca Bennett, Richard Head and Lesa Smith. Also present: Mayor Andy Herington, City Clerk Lisa Sharp and City Administrator Crystal Bupp.

(Minutes and bills were approved.)

Motion by Bennett, seconded by Smith to adopt resolution # 2022-2 authorizing the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Transportation and to provide a local cash match for funding under the Transportation Alternatives program (TAP). (Motion passed unanimously.)

This resolution is for a sidewalk grant application.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Reger to adopt resolution # 2022-3 authorizing the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Financial Assistance Center’s State ARPA Grant Programs for subaward of federal financial assistance provided to the State of Missouri by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) pursuant to Section 602(b) of the Social Security Act, as added by Section 9901 of the American Rescue Plan Act, (Pub. L. No. 117-2 (March 11, 2021), 135 Stat. 4, 223-26. Vote: (Motion passed unanimously.) This resolution is for a wastewater grant application.

Motion by Smith, seconded by Tucker to adopt resolution # 2022-4 authorizing the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Financial Assistance Center’s State ARPA Grant Programs for subaward of federal financial assistance provided to the State of Missouri by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) pursuant to Section 602(b) of the Social Security Act, as added by Section 9901 of the American Rescue Plan Act, (Pub. L. No. 117-2 (March 11, 2021), 135 Stat. 4, 223-26. Vote: (Motion passed unanimously.) This resolution is for a stormwater grant application.

Discussion was held concerning a few operational issues. No action was taken.

Motion by McCollum, seconded by Tucker to enter into closed meeting with closed record and closed vote to the extent permitted by law pursuant to 610.021(3) to consider the hiring, firing, discipling or promotion of particular employees and/or personnel. Vote: (Motion passed unanimously.)

Motion by Tucker seconded by Head to adjourn closed session and return to open session. Vote: (Motion passed unanimously.)

Motion by Bennett, seconded by Smith to adjourn. Vote: (Motion passed unanimously.)