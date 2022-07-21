Rardon Inducted into Ronald McDonald House Hall of Fame

Submitted by Connie Rardon

Decker Rardon of Wheeling recently received a special plaque of recognition from the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia.

Decker turned in 203 pounds of tabs earlier this year and has been placed in their Hall of Fame.

The presentation was made by Shelby Boze, Ashlee Smith and Mia Mueller of the Mid-Missouri Ronald McDonald House.

Decker is the son of Derek and Connie Rardon of Wheeling, Missouri; the grandson of Tony and Jeannette Rardon of Chillicothe, Missouri; and the great grandson of Earlene Rardon and Barbara Mason, both of Milan.